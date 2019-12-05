Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) on Thursday received bids for the renovation of primary schools across the state, assuring that only qualified and competent bidders would be awarded the contract.

The Chairman, LASUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King told the bidders at SUBEB office, Maryland, Lagos, that the move was in consonance with basic public procurement procedures.

The event which was held in conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) had several contractors, suppliers and service providers in attendance.

Alawiye-King added that the exercise was in pursuance of the board’s mandate and in compliance with the requirements of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency law 2011 (as amended in 2015).

He said that the board carried out the bidding exercise, being a procedure specified in the state’s public procurement guidelines for the procurement of works and goods.

”The bidders bid for construction of blocks of classrooms and rehabilitation of blocks of classrooms.

”They also bid for furniture and construction of boreholes and overhead tanks for public schools.

”The projects being bid for were under the 2018 UBEC/LASUBEB Intervention Projects designed to ensure that the primary education system gets the needed boost it deserves, ’’ he said.

Alawiye-King noted that the board’s goal was to award timely and cost-effective contracts to qualified and reliable contractors, suppliers and service providers for the provision of goods and services.

