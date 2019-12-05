The Kano State House of Assembly, on Thursday, approved the creation of four additional First Class Emirate Councils in the state, thereby bringing the number to five.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that a State High Court in Kano nullified the law that earlier established the new emirates, which include Rano, Bichi, Gaya and Karaye.



The court nullified the emirates on the ground that the petition that led to the creation of the Emirates was presented to the assembly by a private person instead of a member of the Assembly.



After the court verdict, Ganduje immediately sent a letter to the assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Emirate Council bill 2019 .



Reading the bill for the second time during plenary on Wednesday, the Majority leader of the House, Alhaji Labaran Abdul-Madari, said the creation of the Emirates was aimed at bringing more development to the areas.



According to him, the decision to amend the Kano Emirate Council Bill 2019 was in public interest as it will bring the people closer to their traditional rulers.



He said that the move would pave way for more developmental projects in those areas, especially the issue of infrastructure and security.



“The law will also provide the presence of Council of Chiefs, which its Chairmanship will be a two year rotation among the now five emirs, including the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.



“And the emirs will work hand in hand with the state government and the council of chiefs aimed at ensuring the development of the state and also coordination among them,” Abdul-Madari said.



He explained that with the recent creation of the Emirates, before the court verdict, a lot of developments were recorded in the areas, especially in the areas of security and infrastructure.



“The creation of the Emirates has also brought about job creation, and it has also boosted the business activities of these areas. Therefore, more of such should be expected when the Emirates are fully effective”, he said.



Abdul-Madari added that the creation of the Emirates would make their respective areas to become big cities like the present Kano city.



NAN reports that after series of deliberation by the legislators during the plenary presided over by the speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, the members went into a committee of the whole House meeting.



After the meeting, the legislators adjourned the session to Thursday and they continued from where they stopped on Wednesday.



Shortly after the meeting of the committee of the whole, the lawmakers reconvened and adopted the bill for the creation of the four additional First Class emirate councils.

(NAN)

