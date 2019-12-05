.Donates farm land to NYSC

Gov Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has urged corps members to learn how to farm so that after their passing-out, they can use it as a source of income.

Badaru disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony for Batch C Stream 2 corps members deployed to Jigawa during their Orientation Course in Dutse on Monday.

‘’it is imperative for corps members to learn how to farm so that after their passing-out, if they don’t get jobs, they can go into agriculture to earn a living,” he said.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Adamu Fanini, also donated a farm land to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for cultivation and practical agriculture.

He said that the NYSC Farm would be used as agric laboratory, since the country is now diversifying from the oil economy to agricultural economy.

Badaru pledged that the state government would do its best to support the corps members to achieve their feat.

“Since the cardinal principles of the current administration under President Muhammadu Buhari is focused on agriculture, I assure Jigawa corps members of the state’s security and safety,’’ he added.

Earlier in her speech, the NYSC Zonal Coordinator in charge of North West Zone, Mrs Ruth Bakka, thanked the governor for the support and cooperation he has been rendering to NYSC.

Also in his opening remark, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, urged new corps members to cooperate with camp officials to learn different skills during their Orientation Course.

