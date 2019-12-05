The minister of transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has said that he has never collected any pension as ex-governors from Rivers State .

He said on his Twitter handle that he does not believe that he should get any pension as ex-gov of Rivers State while serving as a minister’

‘I have never requested for or collected one kobo as pension from R/State Govt. If offered, I will politely decline & request that the money should be given to Rivers State pensioners. I do not believe that I should receive pension as ex- gov of R/State while serving as a minister.’

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos in a landmark judgment ordered the Federal Government to “recover pensions collected by former governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly, and directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws permitting former governors and other ex-public officials to collect such pensions.”



