Abuja – His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has officially handed over to His Grace, Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, as the new Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.

During an Order of Mass for Installation of the New Metropolitan Archbishop on Thursday in Abuja, His Excellency, Most Rev. Anothonio Fillipazzi, Apostolic Nuncio prayed that God hide him under His shadow.

Fillipazzi noted that the Holy Father, Pope Francis on Nov. 9, officially announced the retirement of His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, as the Archbishop of Abuja Dioceses.

According to him, in the letter from Rome, Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama as the new Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Kaigama was the Archbishop of Jos from 2000 to 2019, when he became the first Archbishop Coadjutor and then Archbishop of Abuja.

NAN further reports that the Pope recently accepted the retirement of Cardinal Onaiyekan, who clocked the retirement age of 75 on Jan. 29, 2019.

The announcement coincided with the opening of the first plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

Filipazzi had named Kaigama as the Coadjutor Archbishop of Abuja and administrator of Jos archdiocese, where he served as its chief Shepherd in the last 19 years.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was among dignitaries present at the Installation Mass.(NAN)

