Senator the Imo West Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that ‘Igbo alone cannot make themselves the president’

Okorocha speaking with reporters in Abuja recently said: “The Igbo alone cannot make themselves the president. The quicker they come together and start shoring up support from the North and other parts of the region the better it is to realise the dream.

“I know we shall come up to that point one day when who becomes the president would not be based on tribe or religion. For as long we keep promoting tribal and religious sentiments, we are not getting it right.”

“As you observe, the politics of today, everybody looks up to the North because it has a large chunk of vote to determine who becomes the president of Nigeria. One good thing I know of the North, especially the Islamic world, is that a good Muslim is a man of conscience who believes in equity, justice, and unity.

“That is the only hope for anybody who wants to contest from the southern region. The North can say for equity and not showing tribal and religious differences, that the North, having served as president, let someone else from the South be the next president,” he added.

