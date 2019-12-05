Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Thursday inaugurated 28 fully equipped fire fighting vehicles in to respond to emergencies in the state, especially during the harmattan.

Matawalle said at the ceremony that the vehicles, procurred at the cost of N756 million, would complement the existing ones across the 14 local government areas of the state with each area getting two.

He said that the delay experienced in times of disasters across the state had caused avoidable loss of lives and property in the past.

“I hereby direct the state Fire Brigade to live up to their responsibilities by maintaining these vehicles and the attached equipment and responding quickly to all distress calls made to them,” he said.

The governor said the State Government had equally procured 14,000 bags of animal feeds at the cost of N49 million and first aid drugs at the cost of N196 million to be distributed to the displaced Fulanis in the state.

He said the gesture was in order to cushion the suffering of the displaced Fulanis and build trust and confidence in them in their respective settlements across the 14 local government areas.

“The distribution of the first aid drugs is aimed at taking care of the urgent medication needed by the displaced Fulani people.

“The animal feeds are to complement the grazing pasture of the animals and discourage them from rampant migration,” he explained.

Matawalle commended the efforts of the 14 council Chairmen toward the realisation of government’s objectives and called on them to sustain the tempo. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

