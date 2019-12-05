A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna, Niger, on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old farmer, Audu Abubakar, to four years in a correctional facility for house-breaking and stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs Hauwa Yusuf, sentenced Abubakar after he pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of criminal trespass, house-breaking and stealing.

Yusuf, however, gave the convict an option to pay N80, 000 as fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Daniel Ikwoche, told the court that Zainab Ahmed of Fadipe area, Minna, reported the case at the GRA Police Station on Nov. 23.

Ikwoche alleged that the defendant broken into Ahmed’s house and stole a box containing wrappers and other items valued at N220, 000.

He said the police arrested the defendant, with all the stolen items recovered from an uncompleted building where he hid them.

Ikwoche,thereafter, prayed the court to try the defendant summarily in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The defendant, who had pleaded guilty, begged the court for leniency.

