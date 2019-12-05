The Enugu State Independent National Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) says it will conduct local government election in the state on Feb. 29, 2020.

The Chairman of ENSIEC, Dr Mike Ajogu in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, advised all political parties in the state to take note of the statutory notice for election.

Ajogu said that political parties in the state should draw up time tables for their primaries which would hold between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22, 2020 and forwarded to ENSIEC.

He said that political parties should clearly state the date, venue and time of their primaries, noting that no two political parties would stage their primaries on the same day.

The chairman said that political parties would obtain, fill and return their nomination forms ENSIEC 7 and ENSIEC 7A for chairmanship and councillorship elections respectively between Jan. 22 to 28, 2020.

He said that party campaigns would start on Feb. 5 and end on Feb. 27, 2020, and that the election of Feb. 29 would be by open secret ballot system.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two years tenure of the local government chairmen in the state expired at the midnight of Dec. 3, 2019.

Meanwhile, the state government had directed the outgone chairmen to handover to the most senior civil servant in their respective councils pending further directives.(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

