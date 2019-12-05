The Federal High Court in Abakiliki has struck out the suit by a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state, Hon. Charles Oko Enya, seeking third term for President Muhammadu Buhari and others.



Mr. Charles Enya had approached the court seeking a constitutional amendment to allow President Muhammadu Buhari and governors to seek for third-term in office.

Enya in the suit no. FHC/AI/CS/90/19, wanted the Federal High Court to amend section 137 ( 1) (b) and 182 (1) (b) of the Nigerian constitution to allow for a third term for the President and the state Governors.

Enya’s lawyer, Iheanachor Agboti told the court he was withdrawing the suit on the instruction of his client.

“I have the instruction of my Client to withdraw the suit so as to allow further consultation”, he told the Court.

However the judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko struck out the suit saying: ‘Upon the application of the learned counsel for the applicant for the withdrawal of this suit, I say may the case be struck out”, Justice Aluko ruled.

Recall that the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a press statement, threatened legal action against Enya.

“The president said history would not be fair to members if the APC collapses after his second term. What better proof is required of the President’s resolve to abide by the constitution on term limit?

“The Party is, however, by this statement sending a strong signal to such other busybodies like Charles Enya who may be contemplating testing the resolve of our government on our mission to work for the best for our country to be ready to face the law.”

Recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had said that he will adhere to the provisions of the constitution by not attempting another term in office. Buhari said this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) in Abuja.

“I’m not going to make the mistake of attempting a third-term; besides age factor, I swore by the Holy Book that I will go by the constitution and the constitution says only two terms are available.

“I know that I’m in my last term and I can’t afford to be reckless, I’m not going to ask for anybody’s vote. Kogi West: PDP urges supporters to prepare for victory ”Yesterday at the meeting of the caucus, I made some comments which are still relevant here.

“But to me, the most important is that every member of NEC should reposition him or herself to make sure that he has dominated his constituency politically . “The aim is that, as I mentioned yesterday, history will not be fair to us outrightly , if the APC collapses at the end of this term.

“History will be fair to us, if the APC remain strong and not only holds the but make gains. ”People will reflect with nostalgia that once upon a time, the builders of APC made lots of sacrifices, worked very hard.

“The sacrifices are physical, material and moral to make sure that we maintain the leadership politically. “This is what we should all aim at and ensure that our constituencies understand us and follow us to this great objective,” he said.

“NEC members must make sure that people elected are responsible from polling units to wards, local governments and states in their constituencies. “If for any other reason you divide the party at any constituency and it causes failure , then be prepared that history will not recognise you as a leader at any level at anytime ,” he said.

