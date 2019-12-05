The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has advised the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to heed the Federal Government’s directive that all workers, including university lecturers, be enrolled in its Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System(IPPIS).

The Chairman of CACOL, Mr Debo Adeniran, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Federal Government and ASUU have been at loggerheads over IPPIS enrollment following a recent directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that all federal workers must be captured on the platform by December or have their salaries stopped.

Prof.Biodun Ogunyemi, the President of ASUU, had told lecturers to disregard the directive, saying registering on IPPIS platform would undermine university autonomy.

He had argued that IPPIS would not take care of certain peculiarities of the university system such as payment of research grants and hosting of foreign scholars by universities.

Reacting, Adeniran advised ASUU to comply with the directive as IPPIS was designed to ensure efficient payment of salaries of all federal workers and check corruption in the system.

He said that since the objective of IPPIS was to fight corruption by fishing out of ghost workers, CACOL expected ASUU to key into the system.

”The university is the citadel of excellence, the centre of innovativeness and solutions to challenges, So, we urge ASUU to embrace the innovation of IPPIS as it was designed to check corruption .

”Whatever issues ASUU is having with IPPIS can be amicably discussed with the FG and I am sure the IPPIS platform can be re-programmed in such a way to address those issues. Outright opposition is not justifiable.

”And since lecturers are experts in the various endeavours, ASUU can even come up with an idea to make the platform accommodate all the issues they are talking about .

”We are urging ASUU to join the Federal Government in the fight against ghost workers and corruption as it is for the benefit of the country,”he said.

On how the anti-corruption fight of the Buhari administration has fared, Adeniran said the campaign was yielding the desired results .

He said many corrupt people, including highly place officials, had either been arrested or convicted, describing the fight as a huge success.

Adeniran said that Nigerians would appreciate Buhari’s anti-corruption fight more after his exit from office in 2023.

He said the fight against corruption should be a collective responsibility and urged citizens to support the fight for more successes.

