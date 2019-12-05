From all indications, we seem not to have fully realised that cell phones, circuit televisions (CCTVs) and the social media have changed our world in both negative and positive ways.

With built-in high-resolution cameras, quality video and audio recording functions can now be achieved with smart-phones that we see nowadays in the hands of almost everyone. This has become shouting testimony of what our world has become.

With these ever-present, tight electronic eyes and ears, there seem to be virtually no hiding place any longer for anyone with the intent to commit evil or take undue advantage of others including bank and internet fraudsters, rapists, women and children violators as well as other criminal-minded individuals. This is even as many are yet to come to terms with this reality and are therefore still living in the past.

There have been videos of highly placed individuals including top government functionaries and religious leaders caught on camera in very compromising situations including the CCTV footage of a senior lawmaker representing Adamawa-North senatorial district, Senator Elisha Abbo who was captured hitting a lady shop attendant that went viral on the social media.

As a result of pressure got up by Nigerians, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu was ‘forced’ to order the arrest and investigation of Senator Abbo and the Senate instituted an investigation of the case.

Recently too, another video – this time by BBC African Eye – went viral on the social media when the undercover reporter, Kiki Mordi, had, according to the video released by the BBC visited Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer at the University of Lagos posing as a 17-year-old admission seeker. The video clip showed the lecturer making sexual advances on the “student.” Dr Igbeneghu is yet to extricate himself from the scandal as he is still being investigated by the university authorities.

A world full of taped eyes and ears is good for the society if we can properly respond to it by becoming more conscious that we are being watched and listened to, almost all the time by latent taped eyes and ears. What it means is that we need to acquire more knowledge as well as nurture ourselves to live right by conducting our lives in decent ways all the time, regardless in public or private.

In addition, security agents who climb up barriers and extort money from road users should also realise that it can no longer be business as usual as most passengers in both public and private vehicles plying the roads are with their mobile phone that have camera which can be positioned to capture even the most secret conducts.

Those who commit one crime or the other believing that their activities are concealed need to abstain and borrow new leafs as there are no more hiding places in a world for criminals because of the advent of smartp-hones, CCTVs and the social media

