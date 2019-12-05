The 2020 Appropriation Bill has been okayed by the Senate

The Senate on Thursday also jerked the budget by N264 billion.

2020 Appropriation Bill (SB. 80) is read the THIRD time and PASSED.#TodayInSenatePlenart — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) December 5, 2019

Speaking after the passage of the 2020 Budget, Senator Ike Ekweremadu said: “I will like to thank the Committee and leaders of the National Assembly for making this possible. In looking at this budget there were a lot of constraints and we would have also done better in some areas.”

Transfer El-Zakzaky, his wife to correctional centre, judge orders DSS



“The first is the exchange rate, the next year budget should also find a way of addressing unemployment. Nigeria has not shown interest in environmental issues and this year has about N9billion for the whole of .

“We need to do something about security and provide for those key sectors and provide a safe atmosphere for people to go about their business. I move that this Bill be fully considered and passed today.”

Als o the Senate President Ahmad Lawan said that: “This could not have been possible without the efforts all of you have put. When we came in, all of us approved our legislative agenda which was to ensure we take back our budget cycle to a cycle that could easily be defined and to something that could easily be bought into.

Today we have been able to achieve this. I must give members of the 9th @nassnigeria the credit. Let me also commend the executive arm of government. We pray that the executive is able to implement the budget fully.”

“Once again I want to congratulate all of us here and I hope we continue to work together as colleagues to ensure the 2020 budget is fully implemented.” said the Senate President, DrAhmad Lawan

Senator Rochas Okorocha on his part said: ‘What is important is the immediate execution of this budget. The issue of oversight should be non-negotiable . We should remind the executive that in this 9th Senate we will take the issue of oversight more serious.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

