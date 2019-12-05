The Department of State Services has released rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 general elections, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

His co-detainee, Adebayo Bakare, was also freed.

They were freed hours after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja had given the DSS 24-hour ultimatum to release the two men.

Their lead defence counsel, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), confirmed this development to our Correspondent on Thursday.

He said they were released about 7pm on Thursday.

“They were released about 30 minutes ago. They were released to one of our lawyers,” he said.

He also told our Correspondent that the agency had paid the sum of N100,000 awarded against it by Justice Ojukwu for making the court to adjourn till Friday for frivolous reasons on Thursday.

The two men, who are now being prosecuted by the Federal Government on charges of treasonable felony, were arrested in August over their call for ‘Revolution’ protest against what they described as “bad governance.”

