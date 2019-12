The Federal High Court in Lagos has found a former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, and two others guilty of N7.65bn fraud.

Kalu’s co-defendants are his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s tenure as governor.

Conduct national census by 2020 Reps tells NPC



As at the time of filing this report, the nation reports that Judgment is ongoing.

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook