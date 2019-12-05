Another pipeline explosion has rocked Isheri Olofin community in Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

This is currently happening at Idowu Egba bus stop, along lasu Igando road, pipeline burning due to vandalism, if you're around that area, please be careful. SAY NO TO VANDALISM. pic.twitter.com/CYUK0LS4mA — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) December 5, 2019

– “@ adeyhinka_ : Currently happening at idowu egba bus stop, along lasu Igando road, pipeline burning due to vandalism, Na we dey kill ourselves for this country 😓” pic.twitter.com/K9eF2rqdlh — Postsubman (@Postsubman) December 5, 2019

Breaking: Lagos: 0845hrs. Report of pipeline explosion around Idowu Egba along Igando-Idimu road, Alimosho LGA. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/1S5u5PBLtk — The Social Burner and 32 Others (@dejiburner) December 5, 2019

#Igando -Currently happening at Idowu Egba bus stop, along lasu Igando road, pipeline explosion due to vandalism pic.twitter.com/jjhpvPwz9t — NANOSCROLL 📜 (@nanoscrollng) December 5, 2019

