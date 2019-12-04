The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday took the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the cleaners describing it as bereft of ideas of its role as the leading opposition party in the country.

Rather than providing constructive opposition to policies and programmes of the ruling party, the PDP was alleged of dealing in frivolities, thereby lacking bites and should leave the stage for one or amalgam of other parties to lead the opposition pack.

World Disability Day: Buhari drums support for physically challenged

Sounding a note of warning in a statement by its spokesperson, Lanre Issa – Onilu, on Tuesday, the APC said: “No doubt, our country deserves a strong and vibrant opposition to play its conventional role in the polity and to deepen democracy. The PDP has shown crass and shocking incapacity to perform that role. As a party that believes in democracy and progressive politics, we are worried by this obvious vacuum.

“No rigorous and intelligent interrogation of the current administration’s policies and programmes by the PDP. Just idle chatter, propagation of fake news, post-election delusions and other unpatriotic conducts. This is dangerous for our democracy.

“The PDP canvasses electoral reforms. The most important reform before the leadership of PDP is to change their ways. By now, the PDP should have realised that their old underhand political methods no longer work.

“The PDP should adjust to the reality of an emerging political environment where manipulation, intimidation, and brigandage are becoming unhelpful to any political party.

“While at it, they should remember to find a political direction with clear and purposeful ideology that can benefit our country. Until they achieve this, no amount of electoral reform can cure PDP of its malady. Nigerians would continue to reject them until they do away with their odious ways.

“The APC hereby invites other registered political parties to step up and perform the crucial opposition role the PDP has failed so woefully to play”.

The ruling party said Prince Uche Secondus, PDP’s National Chairman lamentation on Monday that it would be difficult for the PDP to participate in future elections in the country was as a result of PDP’s disillusion by the string of election victories recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 Presidential Election, majority governorship wins, National Assembly seats and other governorship elections in Ekiti, Osun, Kano, Kogi and Bayelsa states.

It said “this is exactly our fear. Is this not a confirmation of APC’s earlier position that Nigeria was fast becoming a one-party State as a result of the rudderless and soulless PDP, Nigeria’s supposed main opposition party?”

The ruling party advised the PDP to begin to address itself to the new reality that under the President Buhari administration as votes are beginning to count and stop its pointless outbursts which has become the PDP’s stock-in-trade.