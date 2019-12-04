The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that the declaration of IPOB’s lawyer Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor wanted by the Commissioner of Police is useless and baseless.

IPOB on Wednesday in statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful said the police can go on deceiving gullible Nigerians about their motive for the barbaric invasion of Barrister Ejiofor’s home but the facts are all there for the world to see.

IPOB statement reads: “The purported and useless declaration made by the Commissioner of Police in Awka against IPOB lawyer Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor is baseless.

We all are aware of how this same Nigeria Police and their partners in crime, the military used the same useless words when they invaded the home of our leader on September 14, 2017.

They can go on deceiving gullible Nigerians about their motive for the barbaric invasion of Barrister Ejiofor’s home but the facts are all there for the world to see.

“When they invaded Afaraukwu it was in pursuit of a truck laden with explosives, today the story has changed to the enforcement of a mere petition. It’s the height of incredulity to think that any sensible person will buy such a story.

The attitude of some sections of the media leaves a lot to be desired on how biased their coverage has been.

There has been no condemnation of the extra-judicial murder of two innocent people .

Sections of the media in Nigeria the reason why this government of impunity quite literally gets away with murdering innocent people.

“The only reason why the police declared our lawyer wanted is to stop him from handling IPOB cases and to make sure he does not attend court in January 2020.

Part of the wider motive, however, is to intimidate lawyers into not accepting IPOB cases.

In their warped thinking, Aso Rock thinks this will pave the way for spineless judges to do their bidding. They want to use the courts to stop the raging Biafra agitation.”

Nigeria Police always intimidate and kill people at will and they always try to justify their crime by declaring people wanted.

Nigeria Police must come out to tell the whole world why they took this decision to kill Barrister Ejiofor and his family.

Police shooting sporadically in the compound of a man they claim they invited for questioning leaves their motive in no doubt in the minds of the public. They came to kill him.

Those responsible for this carnage in Ejiofor’s compound will pay dearly for it and they know they would.

The Police in Anambra had declared Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu wanted over alleged murder of two police officers on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr John Abang made the declaration in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.

The police commissioner said Ejiofor was wanted for alleged case of conspiracy, murder, treasonable felony, arson and armed robbery.

Part of the statement reads: “the Anambra Police Command wishes to inform the general public that warrant of arrest was obtained by the Police in respect of one Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor of Oraifite, a member of the proscribed IPOB.

“The declaration is in connection with the killing of two police officers by members of the IPOB in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday,” it stated.

He named the two police victims as Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of Oraifite Area Command, Mr Oliver Abbey and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Joseph Akubo.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Haruna Mohammed had on Monday accused members of IPOB for the death of the two police officers when a team of security men went to arrest Ejiofor over complaint of abduction levelled against him.

Haruna said the members of the proscribed group immediately attacked the police, killing two of its men and setting ablaze a vehicle belonging to the command.

The Command urged the public to provide useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Abang appealed to the public to visit the nearest police station or formations or call the police emergency number on 07039194332 for prompt action.

