In this outgoing year 2019, two African brands, MTN, the South African telecoms giant and Dangote, the Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate, are locking horns in the number one position of Africa’s Most Admired Brand, going by the report, Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands ranking, recently released.

In the survey, Brand Africa sought answer to the question of which brand is the most admired African brand, using two probing techniques, that is, one in which consumers were prompted to specifically rank African brands, and another in which consumers were specifically unprompted to do the ranking, in order of admiration.

The outcome is revealing. Where consumers were unprompted, MTN emerged number one. Where consumers were prompted, Dangote emerged number one, thus presenting a case of competing winners. Predictably, each of the two brands has been laying claim to being Africa’s number one brand, in the outgoing year.

Reviewed holistically, the entire report is not favorable to Africa, as the first ten brands on the ranking table are all foreign brands, with the exception of MTN at number 8. The top ten brands and their countries of origin are Nike (USA), Adidas (Germany), Samsung (South Korea), Coca Cola (USA), Tecno (China), Puma (Germany), Apple (USA), MTN (South Africa), Gucci (Italy), and LG (South Korea).

In total, there are 14 African brands in the 100 brand table, which means Africa has 14% in the African brand index, where it could also have had 100%. Some of the other African brands that feature in the report are Glo, Econet, DStv, Tiger brand, Star Beer and Jumia.

Would this scenario repeat itself in 2020? Pundits believe that next year would most likely bring some improvements in the fortune of the African brand, with the some of the earth shaking programmes and activities being initiated by some of these brands.

Dangote, for instance, is in the news as The Dangote Oil Refinery Company days back took delivery of what it described as the world’s largest crude distillation equipment. Rajen Sachar, Head, Maritime and Ports Infrastructure of Dangote, told journalists at the arrival of the equipment in Lagos that it was the biggest single-train facility used for refining crude oil.

Similarly, MTN has been test running the 5G technology in Abuja and Calabar. The highpoint of the Abuja event was the demonstration of the cutting-edge technology in virtual reality, gaming, 3D holographic communication and video conferencing at a test tube designed to show proof of concept.

The event was attended by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Ali Pantami, the ICT Infrastructure provider, Huawei, and other communications and technology stakeholders.

For Glo, there is news report that the ancient city of Ibadan was lit with ecstasy last week as hundreds of winners who emerged in the reward promo of telecommunications company, received their prizes in the presence of a tumultuous crowd at the popular Bodija Market in the heart of the capital city.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Environment, Honourable Kehinde Ayoola as well as the Iyalode of Ibadanland, Chief Mrs Theresa Oyekanmi graced the event. Others who witnessed the impressive event were the Chairman, Bodija Market Traders Association, Alhaji Lamidi Musedeeq while Nollywood actors Yemi Solade and Odunlade Adekola were also in attendance.

Analysts are of the opinion that, with programmes and activities touching the lives of the people, creating visibility and understanding for these brands, awareness and acceptance will continue to grow in the coming year, and that the market could expect the African brand to begin to take back its rightful position.

