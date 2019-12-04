Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who was declared winner in last Saturday 30th November rerun election has been swore in by the Senate on Wednesday

Adeyemi who is representing Kogi West was declared winner by INEC returning officer, Prof. Olajide Lawal, on Saturday.

Adeyemi polled 88,373 votes to defeat the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye who recorded 62,133 votes.

INEC had some week ago declared the election inconclusive due to the margin between Adeyemi and Melaye, which was lower than the number of “registered voters in 53 polling units of the 20 registration areas in the zone where elections were cancelled” .

