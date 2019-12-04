The Police Command in Bayelsa on Wednesday confirmed the burning of two suspected kidnappers in Otuagala Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state by mob.

The suspected criminals were involved in the kidnap of three students of the College of Health and Technology, Otuogidi.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, said the two kidnappers were arrested on Tuesday evening.

He said shortly after men of the command arrested the criminals, mob from the community overpowered the security operatives and burned the kidnappers to death.

He said: “Following a tip off, on Dec. 3, at about 1625 hours, a combine team of policemen and the vigilance group, combed Otuagala forest, in Ogbia Local Government Area.

“The team rescued the three students of College of Health and Technology Otuogidi, who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on the Dec. 2.

“The victims were in good condition. Meanwhile, two kidnappers were arrested and two wooden carved guns that resemble AK 47 Rifles were recovered from them.

“However, angry mob from the Community overpowered the security operatives and burned the kidnappers to death,” he said.

(NAN)

