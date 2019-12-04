A former Golden Eaglets striker, Ganiyu Oseni, has donated 30 pairs of jerseys to the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan.

He presented the jerseys to the club on Wednesday at Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan through his Ganiyu Oseni Foundation (GOF).

The 2007 FIFA U-17 club winner, who was a product of Soccer Talent Football Club and ex-Prime FC of Osogbo forward, is presently at Hanoi FC of Vietnam.

Oseni, represented by Akorede Ibrahim, said the gesture was his contribution to the success of the Oluyole Warriors.

Mr Rasheed Balogun, the club’s General Manager, commended Oseni’s gesture, describing it as a morale booster.

“This is highly commendable and we pray that Oseni succeeds at his present club, Hanoi FC of Vietnam.

” I implore other well meaning individuals to emulate Oseni,” he said.

