Tv presenter and sexual wellness content creator, Oloni has yet caused another controversy on twitter.

Oloni, took to her twitter handle to speak on consent before and during sex, encouraging ladies to send her a dm sharing their previous experience regarding their partner not seeking consent.

2020, you guys should stop trending that oloni girl, nothing good comes from that account. — Yemi (@Yemihazan) December 4, 2019

Someone should study Oloni followers as a criminal investigation or graduate degree project. Psychiatrists will also have a field day examining her TL.



Because the things that you see on Oloni's TL are beyond shocking: potential murderers, psychopaths, sadists, lunatics etc — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) December 4, 2019

Oloni addressed a very important issue, buh because you don't like her you are attacking her.



Forget about who is passing the message, just make sure you get the message. — PorPorRee 💫 (@VEJ0ME) December 4, 2019

The comments from men under oloni’s thread… most of these men are rapists & don’t understand consent. Ladies, “he isn’t done and I don’t wanna upset him”, in 2020 you are deading this narrative! If you loose interest, up and leave sis. To hell with his unfinished business. — Marcy baby (@marcelle_umar) December 4, 2019

