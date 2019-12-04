The Nigerian automobile industry has experienced another innovation from a vibrant automotive engineer and fabricator, Jerry Mallo who hails from Plateau State.

In an Interview with Nneka Nwogwugwu, Mallo, who is the CEO of Bennie Technologies limited said his motivation is to ensure Nigeria is placed on the world map of technology.

Please introduce yourself? Jerry Mallo is a Nigerian automotive engineer and fabricator. I attended the King’s School, Ghana Ropp, Barkin Ladi, for my primary education and Boys’ Secondary School Gindiri, Plateau State.

I studied Automotive Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire, UK and I am currently the Chief Executive Officer of Bennie Technologies Limited.

What informed your decision into the Automobile Industry?

Following my passion for science, technology and innovation, I actively participated in several science exhibitions during secondary school. During my study at Hertfordshire University, I did industrial trainings in some auto manufacturing companies. My skills and talents in fabrication and passion for automobile technology, led me to choose it as a career.

Tell us about the luxury sport car ‘’Bennie Purrie.

On the 28th of November, 2019, Bennie Autos unveiled its first model called the Bennie Purrie. It is a demo live model of one of our designs that was made of fiber glass and has a 2.0L 200bhp engine going 0-120kmph in 12secs.

Bennie Purrie is not exactly my first attempt at building a car but this is the first of its kind in a queue of more luxury fast cars that my team and I have been working on over the last few years.

The debut model is designed to change the impression about Nigerian made vehicles and put Nigeria on the list of supercar manufacturers in the world.

How was it unveiled?

The unveiling was held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and hosted in collaboration with the Plateau State Government under the office of the Plateau State Small Medium Enterprise (SME) development Agency.

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, officially unveiled it and representatives of Industrial Trust Fund (ITF), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), members of Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Bennie Technologies staff and members of the public were in attendance.

What motivated the sport car?

My motivation is the availability of raw materials in Nigeria and the fact that Nigeria needs to put itself on the world map of Technology because we have the talents and skillsets. Also, because of our growing population, there is need for more jobs and the automotive industry is a huge employer of direct and indirect labour.

Earlier, you mentioned Bennie Autos, can you elaborate on that? Bennie Technologies is a conglomeration of Bennie Agro and Bennie Automobile.

Bennie Autos is an automobile manufacturing company that is currently on research and development in making luxury auto vehicles from alternative materials. The materials and engineering of these vehicles are majorly within the shores of Nigeria.

Bennie Autos takes a different approach to the technical design, material choice and aesthetic appeal of their motor vehicles.

Meanwhile, Bennie agro is a machine design, fabrication and mechanical innovation company, where we manufacture machines in the value chains of Rice, Maize, potatoes etc.

We have produced machines such as; maize thresher, rice milling machine, mini tractor, multiple thresher, animal feed processing, shredding and baling machines.

Do you have any partnership with any National or International company? No

How do you see the future of automobile industry in Nigeria?

The challenge will be fierce because in the nearest future, Nigeria will face competitions between petrol combustion engines and electric cars, metal bodies, fiber bodies, among others and Bennie Autos is really preparing ahead.

Have you recorded any challenge so far?

We are currently faced with a challenge of stalled growth as a result of lack of befitting modern workshop and machines to enable better workflow and quality control. We have been designing, fabricating and manufacturing machines using manual methods which is slow and hazardous to health.

