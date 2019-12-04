Nature first, a nutrition and wellness brand, has introduced different cooking natural spices in the Nigerian market.

The spices which are gotten naturally, ranges from ginger, garlic, curry, turmeric, suya spice and thyme.

The Chief Executive Officer of the brand, Mrs Priscilla Canice-Obi, who spoke to Daily Times on Tuesday, explained that Nature First spices are 100 percent natural spices, where premium indigenous spices are gotten from local farmers and processed.

She said, ‘’the spices are completely free from preservatives. We do not add any flavour enhancers, additives or food colours.

‘’We give our customers the genuine benefits from Mother Nature and package these spices into our spice jars for our consumers satisfaction.

‘’our spices are suitable for vegetarians, children, adults, even those who are on strict and regulated diets. They are also keto compliant.’’

Explaining her capacity to meet up with already existing competitors, she reiterated that her spices her purely natural and good for the health, believing that consumers will prefer them.

Canice-Obi, who has marked one year of producing her natural spices, highlighted numerous benefits of the products.

She said, ‘’ Nature First spices contain natural antibiotics that help the body fight diseases and infections. Our spices contain natural anti-cancer properties used to prepare tasty meals without adding artificial seasonings. It also acts as natural relaxants which help you relieve stress and sleep better during bedtime.

‘’We also have spices that aid weight loss, strengthen your bone and protect your vital body organs.

‘’Our spices are preservatives and chemical free, making them very safe and healthy for all to use. They are also heart friendly.

Canice-Obi noted that she explores various gifts from nature where she also include the production of health supplements like Moringa powder, sunflower seeds, among others.

Speaking on more productions from her, she disclosed that she is currently working on a product for diabetic patients.

