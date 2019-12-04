The family of the former president of Zimbabwe, late Robert Mugabe, has said that they were left with US$10 million in a Bank account along with a number of immovable and movable properties but no will.

Mugabe’s family noted they were unable to locate a will that will guide it on how to share the politician’s wealth.

This complain prompted the nation’s Master of High Court to call for an edict meeting to appoint an executor.

Some of the properties of the ex-president declared by his daughter, Mrs Mutsahuni-Chikore to the court include: 5 acres of rural farming plot, a house occupying one hectare, five acres orchard, Highfield farm, and 10 cars.

According to BBC, none of these properties are in Mugabe’s name. The two houses in upmarket suburbs of the capital, Harare are registered in the country’s governing party, Zanu-PF name. The properties are expected to be shared among Mugabe’s wife, Mrs Grace Mugabe and his four children, Bona, Robert, Bellarmine and Russel Goreraza.

The family lawyer reportedly writes Zimbabwe’s High Court on the development that the late president does not have a will and that other law firms have been written to affirm the claim. “Kindly register the estate.

