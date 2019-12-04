The Senate has sworn-in Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who was declared winner of the Kogi west senatorial supplementary election held last Saturday.

The swearing in of Adeyemi was sequel to the judgment of Court of Appeal that called for a rerun of the election in Kogi West.

Senator Adeyemi, who has represented kogi West in the 6th and 7th Senate, was sworn-in immediately after the adoption of the votes and proceedings of Tuesday December 2, 2019, by the upper chamber.

The oath of office and allegiance were administered yesterday on Senator Adeyemi by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor during plenary.

With the swearing in of Adeyemi, the number of All Progressives Congress, APC Senators now stand at 63 while PDP now has 45 Senators, Young Progressives Party, YPP 1.

