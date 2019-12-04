IPAS Nigeria, an NGO, has called for the review of abortion laws in Nigeria to further protect the rights of women.

The immediate past Country Director of the organisation, Mrs Hauwa Shekarau, stated this in a presentation at the opening of a-three day training for journalists in Kano, on Wednesday.

Shekarau said that the laws had been in existence for quite a long time, yet they was not being complied with and were also being breached by many societies in the country.

“There is absolute need for review of the laws because there is no essence for any law without review or implementation and nothing is done about it,” she said.

She, however, called on women to obtain education and knowledge about their sexuality in order to protect their rights.

Shekarau further stressed the need for training of health personnel on managing safe abortions and pregnancy-related issues at health facilities.

According to her, some pregnancies are unwanted on certain occasions and the need to terminate them is the best option for the welfare and health of the affected woman.

On family planning perspective, Shekarau said both parties had the right to make a collective, yet simultaneous, decision on planning their family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was aimed at equipping journalists with skills and motivating them on reproductive health and the rights of women.

The training drew 15 journalists from various media organisations in Kano. (NAN)

