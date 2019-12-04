Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who was declared wanted by the Nigerian police, has reacted by calling on International community for thorough investigations.

He called on the international community to investigate the killings and burning of his home in Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state.

Speaking through a video clip, the legal practitioner said the incident has rendered him homeless.

Court orders FG to recover pensions collected by Akpabio, Saraki, others



Ejiofor’s call is coming less than 24hours he was declared wanted by the Police over alleged cases of conspiracy, murder, treasonable felony, arson and armed robbery.

He further alleged that over thirty persons were murdered and burnt in the process, including those running into the houses for safety.

He said, “I am calling on responsible International Organisations, European Union, United Nations, United States of America, United Kingdom and also Amnesty International, to get involved and investigate the carnage in my house because as I speak to you now, I am homeless. They have burnt down virtually everything.”

Ejiofor maintained that no corpse of any police officer was found in his premises including their vehicle, as alleged.

“No Police was killed. They took the corpses of the people they killed in my house to Onitsha/Owerri expressway, burnt them and also burnt the vehicle.

“It is important to clarify that many people were killed in that process. Now I learnt that many people that were running into the houses were burnt down along.

“So until when an access is given to people who will investigate what transpired in my house, then we can be able to determine the number of people that were actually killed.

“Because I can assure you that twenty to thirty people have been murdered in my house on the account of this incident. And my mum also was gunned down. She sustained bullet injuries, though she is receiving treatment.

“So I do not know the offences I have committed for becoming a lawyer of IPOB. I do not know where I got it wrong. This is a person that has been at home since Sunday 27th of November 2019 till Sunday 1st of December 2019, when we went for the afternoon service,” he stated.

According to Ejiofor, the Area commander was in his house at about 6:00am where he promised to be in his office at about 10:00am to11:00am.

He said he was shocked when he was informed that his home had been overrun by the military personnel.

His words, “On Sunday, being the 1st day of December 2019, at about 8-9pm, I was called by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Oraifite Police Station. He never passed any message to me.

“Then in the morning of Monday 2nd December 2019, at about 6am, I got a call from my elder brother, Evangelist Emeka Ejiofor, that the Nigerian police had invaded my premises, led by the Area Commander himself.

“So I requested to speak with the Area Commander and the request was obliged. The conversation was fairly recorded. I requested to know why they were in my house because at the time in question, I was not around.

“So, he said that they came for one of my wards who participated in a local conflict and demanded to see me, but I told him that I was out to somewhere and will be back by probably around 10:30 to11am.

“And that when I come back, I will come to the station to see him and find out what really transpired and why he was in my house. So he said ok that he will grant me that request but he emphasized that time is of essence and I should keep to it.

“So I became worried because I came back since 24th of November 2019 for my brother’s burial and have been around since then. The burial was conducted on Thursday 27th of November 2019.

“We stayed till Sunday 1st December 2019, when we went out for afternoon service. I never had any issues with anybody. I never stepped out of my house. I have been indoors, receiving visitors and sympathizers from all works of life.

“When I came back around 10am, I briefly had a discussion with my mother, whom I told that I was going to see the Area Commander to find out why they were in my house.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

