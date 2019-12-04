Ex big brother naija housemate, Diane has produced a short film titled The ‘Therapist’ featuring Nigeria music star Inyanya.
The 23-year old, Diane is the first 2019 bbn naija house mate to dive into the movie production industry and successfully produce a movie to her name.
The best thing that could happen to you is falling in love. When that rare moment happens, hold it tight, cherish it and live in the moment. Love and let be. #TheTherapist Starring @diane.russet @iyanya @lynn_nardia Crew Executive producer @diane.russt Director @evansedeha Producer @diane.russet D.O.P @barnyee Scriptwriter @evansedeha Editor @tes_brown Sound design @impvlsebeatz Assit. Director @elmathehybrid Sound Recordist @oyindamola_dada Gaffer @brightlight_itauma Production manager @nike_emr Production assistant @lynn_nardia Makeup @karenonyou Stylist @ann.usmann & @thevictorekeleme Voice over written by @bookaddict_storytime Bts @nedy_pictures #ADianeRussetProduction #DianeRussetTheProducer #DianeRusset #Iyanya #DianeRussetTheBRAND 🙏
