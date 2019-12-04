The Department of State Services (DSS) said on Tuesday that it has uncovered syndicated plots by some undesirable groups to cause a breakdown of law and order in various parts of the country including Abuja.

A statement signed by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, stated that the plot is to instigate protests, mass action and violence with a view to causing anarchy and destabilising the country.

DSS Operatives

The agency said that “these predetermined actions have been designed to take place simultaneously in the major cities across the geopolitical zones in the coming weeks,” adding that this is more so that “the plotters are also targeting the yuletide season to accomplish their sinister motives.”

‘Corruption, major cause of poverty in Nigeria’

It said that considering the implications of these on public safety and national security, the Service warned the anti-democratic elements responsible for these heinous plots to desist forthwith from their inglorious acts.

Consequently, the agency advised parents to rein in their wards and enjoin them not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble.

Similarly, it enjoined heads of academic and public institutions to warn their students and employees respectively from engaging in any untoward activity against public order.

According to the statement, the Service and other sister agencies are at alert and will ensure that peace and security are maintained in all parts of the country before, during and after the festive periods.

“Law abiding citizens are equally encouraged to go about their normal businesses without fear but report any suspected persons or breach of peace to the security office, nearest to them,” it stated.