The Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, yesterday approved the appointment of Mallam Muhammad Danmallam as Director for the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Mallam Danmallam, who was until his appointment was the Director of Administration and Finance, FCT Primary Healthcare Board, is to take over from Mallam Muhammad Bashir who has been assigned to a higher assignment at the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

During the handing over ceremony held in Abuja, the former Director, Mallam Bashir, expressed joy for the support and cooperation enjoyed from the staff and the administration while holding sway as the Director of the Board.

While appealing for forgiveness from those whom he might have wronged in the course of carrying out his official duty, he called on staff to extend such cooperation to the new leadership of the Board to ensure successes in Hajj operations.

He called on the staff to be honest in dealing with pilgrims and discharge their duties with utmost seriousness as well as desist in any act capable of tarnishing the image of the Administration.

In his speech at the meeting, the new Director of the Board, Mallam Muhammad Danmallam called for the cooperation of all staff and other stakeholders to ensure the success in line with the desire of the FCT Administration.

Danmallam stressed the need for the staff to be dedicated to their duty and abide by rules and regulations of the service, adding that his doors are open to constructive and meaningful suggestions to actualize the desire of the present Administration in maintaining standards in Hajj operations.

The new Director reassured the commitment of the Administration to continue to provide an enabling working environment to provide first class services to the FCT pilgrims and ensure hitch free exercises.

He charged the staff of the Board to make concerted efforts to improve from previous experiences to record more successes in future hajj operation.

An indigene of Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina state, Mallam Danmallam joined the services of the FCTA in the year 1990 and held a number of positions in various departments and Agencies of the Administration.

Mallam Muhammad Nasiru Danmallam has a Bachelor of Science Degree, Sociology from University of Abuja and a Master’s Degree from University of Leeds, United Kingdom among others.

He attended various seminars and workshops both at home and abroad to enhance his carrier.

