In its bid to promote the development of modern system of criminal justice administration in the country, the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice is organizing two-day workshop for judges and other relevant stakeholders in the nation’s judiciary.

The two-day workshop bill to hold on December 9, 2019, will focus on the minimum standards for the effective implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and the domesticated versions in the states.

According to the convener of the workshop, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), the workshop is expected to promote common standards for assessing the performance of the federal government and various states in providing sound system of criminal justice in the country.

He said that participants at the end of the workshop would acquire more knowledge on how to use the criminal justice system to achieve social and economic progress and crime prevention.

‘’The minimum standards agreed will be used to assess the states and the federal government.

“This will create a healthy competition amongst the states. This will ultimately strengthen democracy by creating an effective system of criminal justice administration,” he said.

Akinseye-George, added that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammed would chair the workshop while the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) would be the chief host and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu would be the special guest.

Read Also: Dangote Refinery good example of local content- Wabote

To underscore the importance of the workshop to justice administration in the country, participants, he added, are expected to include chief judges of various courts and their chief registrars, attorneys-general and solicitors-general of the 36 states, commissioners of police and the officers in charge of legal of the various police commands.

He added that the centre has been working since 2006 with stakeholders and development partners for improvements in the criminal justice system.

“We played a crucial role in the passage of the ACJA 2015 and we have conducted several training programmes for building the capacity of the criminal justice agencies to effectively implement the Act,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

