The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN has declared its autonomy from the Nigeria sport ministry on Wednesday, taking to its official twitter handle to announce the break out.

BREAKING:



AFN declares autonomy from the Ministry.



Following the resolution by State chairman at the just concluded AFN Extraordinary Congress attended by major stakeholders in Athletics, the board has decided to declare autonomy from the ministry citing interference as the pic.twitter.com/fwG21IYi3h — Athletics Federation of Nigeria (@The_AFN) December 4, 2019

