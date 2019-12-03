This is my second portrait of President Trump. This time I really want him to see it. All done in ballpoint, took up to 70hours, '24×21' inches.— creative_doks (@Doks_Art) December 1, 2019
Please RT till the president sees this🙏🏽@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS pic.twitter.com/Uh8MysTRZG
Not only did I see it @Doks_Art, I think it is fantastic. You are a wonderful artist, never give up your dream! https://t.co/LVVCUJz5CW— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019
