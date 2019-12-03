The University of Portsmouth, UK says it is seeking for collaboration with the Nigerian government toward expanding research opportunities.

Prof. Chris Chang, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Global Engagement at the university, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

READ ALSO: I have no regret siting the transport university in Daura -Amaechi



Chang said that the university was ready to work with the government of Nigeria to develop research collaboration avenues that would aid learning and as well grow the two countries.

“Our ambition is to grow our profile as a truly global institution with a diverse international community and a track record of worldwide collaboration in research, teaching and innovation.

“We want our students to be global graduates, who take the skills they have learned to every corner of the planet.

“Over the next three years, we will expand our collaborative links and enter strategic alliances with high-quality partners who share our values and mission.

“We will also continue pursuing opportunities to enhance the global profile, reach, standing and status of our research and teachings.”

Chang said that about 200 Nigerian students enroll each year for undergraduate and doctoral programmes across the September and January intakes, making Portsmouth one of the most popular destinations in the UK.

On the issue of Brexit, he said that it would offer more and better opportunities to study in the UK universities.

“Brexit doesn’t affect Nigerian coming to study in UK. We welcome all students from all over the world because we want diversity in the UK.

“We are working in a global village and the ability to work cross culture and in multiple teams across different countries is an important skill that graduates need,” he said.

He, therefore, said that the global expansion would give students access to global communities through exchange programmes, internships, placements, volunteering and digital collaboration.