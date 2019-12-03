The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its readiness to deepen economic ties with Nigeria toward promoting investment and trade between both countries.

Dr Fahad AL-Taffaq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Nigeria, made this known in his address to commemorate the 48th National Day of the UAE on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the progress attained by UAE was based on balanced foreign policy centered on moderation, tolerance, humanitarian assistance and political openness that allows the country gain respect in diplomatic community.

According to him, this day marks the anniversary of the unification of the seven Emirates in 1971 to achieve the 2021 vision across different fields and make UAE globally competitive.

Al-Taffaq said, “as of 2018 the total volume of non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Nigeria stands at 1.5billion dollars.

“This is set to increase with the recent opening of a consulate office in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos in June, 2019.

“To increase bilateral relations between UAE and Nigeria, the two main UAE airlines “Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways” operate combined 28-flights weekly from Abu – Dhabi and Dubai-Lagos and Abuja.

“This represents the highest flight route from Nigeria to any other country globally, in addition Nigerian carrier, Air Peace recently launched three-weekly flights from Nigeria to Dubai via Sharjah.”

He said the country’s plan for the future is to compete on the world stage through reliance on technological know-how and extensive capital as an important resource of the country.

He also said that the country declared 2019 as year of tolerance to reinforce the spirit openness, mutual respect and coexistence promote tolerance.

The envoy, however, assured of the country’s readiness to host the Expo-2020 Dubai as the largest event to be staged in the Middle East, which Nigeria had confirmed to participate.

In a remark, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, Minister of State for Mines and Steel, congratulated the people of UAE on the commemoration of the occasion of their 48th anniversary celebration.

He prayed God to continue grant the government and people of UAE good cause to celebrate many more years ahead and assured of Nigeria’s to support them in any way as a nation.

According to him, the story of UAE is a story of great possibilities.

“We can see what they achieved since the 48 years of their existence and we want to congratulate them and also appreciate the wonderful work they are doing touching the whole world.

“Over the years, there have been mutual bilateral relations between Nigeria and the UAE, in terms of trade, education, technology and humanitarian supports.

“We have collaborated in ways which gave rise to the visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to UAE to strengthen the bilateral relationship for the future of both countries.

“I thank UAE for the great work they have doing and also use this opportunity to wish them well.” Ogah said.

The Day celebrated on Dec. 2, every year marks the UAE’s Union Day and stands for its nationalisation from the British Protectorate Treaties which were declared in 1968. (NAN)