Owerri – Issa Aremu, the General Secretary, National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria says the textile and garment sub-sector can generate 3.5 million jobs if revived.

Aremu said this at the ongoing 28th Seminar for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors in Owerri on Tuesday.

The theme of the three-day seminar is “Galvanising Development Finance and Monetary Policy For Growth”.

He explained that the industry was one of the sectors that could generate huge employment, especially now that President Muhammadu Buhari had announced plans to create 10 million jobs in 10 years.

Aremu also said that the effort of Mr Godwin Emefiele’s led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to revamp textile industry was commendable.

The activist noted that CBN management had been inter-facing with critical stakeholders in the sector with a view to reviving it.

He disclosed that a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving all uniform organisations, and the textile and garment manufacturers was facilitated by the apex bank.

“In the past, CBN did more interface with banks but in recent time, it does that with other stakeholders to mobilise them to grow the economy.

“If what has been put in place now is realised, all those textile and garments industries that had closed down will be back to life,” he said.

He lauded Federal Government for the partial closure of borders, adding that it would ensure fair trade for the country.

Aremu, also the vice president of the Industrial Global Union appealed to Nigerians to support and cooperate with the government on the ongoing border closure.

He said the move was to tackle smuggling which had killed the textile and automobile industries in the country.

“I want the borders to remain closed until the neighbouring countries adhere to trade agreements EEE” he said. (NAN)