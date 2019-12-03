A police team, led by the Lagos Police Boss, CP Hakeem Odumosu, have racued a female corps member, Onyiwara Chinwe Faith, kidnapped by unknown gunmen while on her way to attend the compulsory Community Development Service (CDS), at Ilamija area of Epe in Lagos.

It was learnt that the gunmen led by 31-year-old Moses Ofeye had abducted Faith who was serving at ABC Farm, Ilamija, Nla Village last Friday, November 29, 2019.

They had demanded for a N50 million ramsom, which upon negotiation with the farm management was reduced to N400,000.

The suspected kidnappers had ordered the ransom be dropped at Ijebu Ososa area by the Farm Manager.

The Lagos State Police Command was however alerted. Upon receiving information on the Kidnapped corps member, CP Odumosu, personally led the police team to rescue the victim.

The operation paid off as Faith was rescued at exactly 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, with no ransom paid, and the ring leader, Ofeye, who had sustained bullet wounds during a gun battle with the police was arrested, and a gun recovered from him.

The correspondent also gathered that efforts are on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

Confirming the rescue, the Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala said: “ The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, coordinated the rescue operation of one Onyiwara Chinwe Faith, a Corps member serving at ABC Farm, Ilamija Nla Village.

“ The Corps member was rescued at about 2.20am today in a swamp forest around Ilamija Nla in Epe after a gun battle. The kidnappers ring leader Moses Ofeye, from Ondo State, of Ijaw origin, was arrested with gun wounds.

“ The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced and long distance trek. But she is in stable condition. She has just been handed over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and her family by the Commissioner of Police.

“ The abductors had earlier demanded for the ransom of N50million but later reduced to N400,000 from the Farm Manager, to be dropped at Ijebu Ososa area. But no ransom was paid. The Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and family of the rescued Corp member were filled with gratitude to the Commissioner of Police for rescuing their daughter alive. ”