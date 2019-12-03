The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Downstream Subsidiary in charge of retail sales and marketing of petroleum products, has unveiled a broad range of high-performance engine oils into the lubricant market.

The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari said, the company commenced a promising entry into the lubricant market with the unveiling of a broad range of high-performance engine oils to provide better options to customers across the country.

China, Nigeria sign MoU for construction of 5200 housing units in FCT, others

The package which has Nitro (Diamond, Gold, Super, 2T) and Nitro Super 40, designed for petrol power engines and Rhino (Rhino HD40 & Rhino X) engine oils for diesel propelled engines was presented by Mallam Kyari to an highly elated crowd made up of management and staff of NNPC Retail Limited as well as dealers and representatives of the 380 NNPC Downstream subsidiary company’s outlets across Nigeria.

Mallam Kyari said, the entry of NNPC into the lubricant market was to ensure that the corporation opened up new areas of revenue generation, while ensuring stakeholders reaped bountifully from the participation of the corporation in the entire value chain of the Oil and Gas Industry.

He stated that, over time the company had built trust in customers, expressing the expectation that it would not only maintain the trust, but also carried it into the lubricant business to give Nigerians value for money.

He assured that, they would continue to provide the needed support and encouragement to its Retail unit in order to keep up the required standards and fulfil its mandate and obligation to stakeholders.

The Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, Engr. Yemi Adetunji, expressed confidence that the entry of the company into the engine oil market would provide refreshing options to customers.

He stressed that the new products have all the required ISO certification, noting that the company would take full advantage of its massive outreach across Nigeria to push the products to all corners of the country.

In his remarks, Managing Director, NNPC Retail Limited, Sir Billy Okoye said, though the products had been in the offing for a long period, as the wait was worthwhile in order for them to take advantage of the period to consolidate research on the lubricant.

He disclosed that, by February 2020, the lubricants would be available in all the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, as dealers and stakeholders have been fully mobilized in this regard.