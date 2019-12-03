The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has commenced the enforcement for compliance to the guidelines on Information Communication Technology (ICT) content development and projects clearance among 125 Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) and government owned companies.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General of NITDA, said this on Tuesday in a statement he signed and issued in Abuja.

Inuwa recalled that the agency, with the mandate of regulating Information Technology (IT) in the country, issued a circular with Reference Number 59736/S.2/C.11/125 on Aug. 31, 2018 to MDAs.

He said that the circular mandated the MDAs and government companies to clear IT projects with NITDA before such is implemented.

This he said was in compliance with the Regulatory Framework for Promotion of Local Content in IT and projects clearance.

The director-general reiterated that it was in line with Executive Orders 003 and 005 approved by the FG in 2018.

“NITDA hereby notifies the general public, MDAs and government-owned companies that the agency has initiated enforcement action against 125 MDAs.

“This is for violation of the directive of the Federal Government issued vide Circular with Ref No. 59736/S.2/C.II/125, issued on August 31, 2018.

“The circular mandates all MDAs and Federal Government Agencies to clear all IT Projects with NITDA before implementation and to comply with the Regulatory Framework for Promotion of Local Content in IT.

“These regulatory instruments were issued pursuant to Section 6 (a) (b) (c) of the NITDA Act 2007.

“Violation of these guidelines constitutes an offence pursuant to Section 17(4) of the Act and punishable under Section 18 of the same Act,’’ he said.

He said that NITDA had referred the matter to the Nigeria Police Force for appropriate investigation and prosecution, in line with the extant law.

According to him, principal and relevant officers of these MDAs will be held liable for violation of these regulations in line with Section 17:(3) a.

Inuwa warned erring institutions to comply by submitting all projects for clearance with NITDA and to procure IT goods and services in line with the regulatory guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in ICT.

The NITDA boss said that the agency remained committed to enforcing its guidelines and in discharging its mandate for the development of IT in the country.