A Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Center for citizens with disabilities (CCD) has called on the State Governments that are yet to adopt the National Disability Act to do so without further delay.

Mr David Anyaele, the Executive Director CCD said in a statement and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Anyaele called on them to do so without further delay” as failure in this regard is an indirect endorsement of discrimination and other harmful pratices against their citizens with disabilities.

He noted that it is important for State governments to make inclusion and participation of citizens with disabilities in governance and development programmes a priority as it is very expensive and difficult to live with disability without government support.

The Organisation also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for demonstrating political will through the assent on the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

“We recognise the commitment of the members of the 9th session of the National Assembly to support the full implementation of the Disability Act through oversight on Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government on implementation of the Disability Act.

CCD Director Further raised concern that 11 months after the passage of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to establish the National Commission on Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

The NGO also raised concern that only few states in Nigeria (Kano, Jigawa, Anambra, Kogi, Ondo, Lagos, Ekiti, Plateau, Kwara and Bauchi states), have passed disability law, a legal framework that protects citizens with disabilities from exclusion and discrimination on the grounds of disabilities.

“We are also worried that Federal and State governments’ budget for the year 2020 made little or no provision for the rehabilitation and integration of persons with disabilities,

“As many State have denied persons with visual impairment access to rehabilitation as these States have failed to send students with visual impairment to the Nigeria Farm Craft Centre for the Blind for training and rehabilitation.

“We are concerned that anti-Corruption agencies in Nigeria do not include organisations of persons with disabilities in the fight against corruption even though persons with disabilities the scare of the negative impact of corruption” it stated.

Reports said that International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a day set aside by the United Nations to promote a better understanding of disability issues with a focus on the rights of persons with disabilities and gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect ,

Such as the political,social, economic and cultural life of their communities.

The “Theme for 2019 IDPD is ‘Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership.”

Since 1992, the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) has been celebrated annually for persons with disabilities on Dec.3 around the world.

Noting that this year’s event is important to “us at CCD as it’s the first time we are celebrating this day since the passage and assent by the President of the National disability Act,” he said.