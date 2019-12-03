Central Bank governor, Godwin Emeifele said the N1 billion bankers’ charitable endowment fund is launched to aid development in different communities across 36 states of the country.

Emefiele while announcing the establishment of the fund said it will commence full operation in 2020 and will be designed to facilitate projects in all the states of the country.

The CBN governor who stated this recently at the 54th banker’s dinner also reiterated the commitment of the central bank in fast-tracking development at the grassroots by producing people-friendly policies aimed at boosting development.

“The Bankers N1bn intervention initiative will have social benefits on communities, fund strategic problems in states and local communities across Nigeria. The fund is the first of it’s kind in any industry in Nigeria and the hope of the central bank is that it will spur a trend across other industries and sectors to collaborate and work together to better the lives of all Nigerians.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria remains open and committed to working with all meaning parties towards supporting the growth and progress of our country Nigeria and in all ramifications.“It is worthy of note that the Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria has been engaged in different developmental strides, however the charity endowment fund by the bank is aimed at spurring growth at the grass-root especially now that government need collaboration with the private sector to boost development”, he added.