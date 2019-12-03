An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded Oyeyemi Omoyele, 36, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, did not take the defendant’s plea and ordered him to be remanded until Jan. 20, for an advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

READ ALSO: Canoe mishap kills 6 adolescent girls in Kebbi



The defendant who resides at 35, Ariyori St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the offence was committed on Oct. 14 at the defendants’ resident.

John alleged that the defendant called the Complainant, a 10-year-old girl, into his room under false pretences of sending her on an errand.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant shut the door and defiled her.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.