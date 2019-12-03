A 42-year old man, Johnson Damisa, on Tuesday, appeared at an Oredo Magistrates’ Courtà, Benin City for fleeing with a dead man’s property valued N571,000.

Damisa was hired by one Blessing Azeta to help convey the property from Upper Mission road area in Benin City to a new location, but Johnson disappeared to an unknown place.

His disappearance since August 2017 was said to have delayed the burial of the dead man simply identified as Azeta.

Items stolen by Damisa, according to Police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, include three sets of bed with two mattresses, a set of chairs, three rolls of rugs, a kitchen cabinet and a set of dining among others.

Damisa, however, pleaded not guilty to the one -count charge preferred against him.

Agbonifo said the offence was punishable under 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48, Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria now applicable in Edo State.

The presiding magistrate, Ivie Akere, granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N50,000 and two surety in like sum, who must be gainfully employed.

Akere adjourned sitting to Dec. 5 for hearing.

(NAN)