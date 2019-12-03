Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has narrated before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, how President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie, caused him mental and psychological trauma through what he termed as fabricated offensive electronic messages..

Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, today, at the central Registry of the FCT, High Court, Maitama, Abuja, with his client, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa. The former Vice President was physically at the Registry to sign his witness deposition (on Oath) before the Commissioner for Oaths, on the case he instituted against Lauretta Onochie.

The Waziri is claiming amongst others, the sum of #2.5 billion only, from the Presidential Assistant on Social Media, as general, aggravated, punitive and exemplary damages against her. Alhaji Atiku is claiming this sum from her for her defamatory story published on her twitter handle and facebook page, in which she stated that Atiku was on the UAE watch list, as a wanted man, asking, “shopping for terrorists?”