The Kebbi Government, says it will provide 10 mini rice mills to women rice processing groups to facilitate the processing of paddy rice into finished product in the state.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, made this pledge while inspecting a pilot scheme of mini rice mills installation in Takalau area of Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday after an interaction with women local rice millers in the area.

Kaduna rice farmers urged to access CBN loan facility



He urged women rice vendors to utilise well the new mini rice mills provided by the Federal and State Governments in order to hasten the processing of paddy rice.

“We are going to distribute 10 mini rice mills to women groups in order to boost the production of more rice commodities in the state.“The mills will minimise the long processing of spreading the rice to dry.

“This will also ensure the production of quality rice similar to what is being produced in Wacot and Labana rice mills,” bagudu said.

In a related development, the governor has provided an undisclosed financial support to some young girls hawking a delicacy leaf known as “RAMA” to enable them improve on their petty trade in the area.

In appreciation, a cross section of women in the area expressed gratitude to the governor for his kindness during the inspection tour.

(NAN)