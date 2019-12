Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has renamed Onikan Stadium after late first Military Governor of Lagos State, Brig Gen Mobolaji Olufunsho Johnson to honour and immortalise the deceased.

Sanwo-Olu announced this Tuesday, at an event tagged:”A day of Tribute” at Onikan Stadium, Lagos Island, as part of activities lined up for the burial arrangements for the late military Governor being sponsored by the state government.

Details shortly…