.Underscores importance of accurate data for development

.Urges management to invest on reporters, investigative journalism

Former Governor of Lagos State and Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has commended the publishers and management of the Daily Times titles for keeping the foremost surviving media platform in Nigeria alive, 93 years after it was established in 1926.

Fashola stated this in his Abuja office during a courtesy visit on him by the management of Folio Communications Plc, publishers of Daily Times newspaper.

Gov. Zulum presents N134bn appropriation bill for 2020

Noting that similar newspapers established in Nigeria about the same time with Daily Times have all gone extinct, Fashola recalled that his father was the pioneer advert representative with Daily Times, adding that the paper has served as a veritable platform for many Nigerian professionals in terms of career building and progression as well as training in various aspect of journalism.

The Minister, who took time to address the many challenges facing the media in Nigeria and across the world, encouraged the management of Folio Communications Plc to invest more in recruitment of experienced reporters and train them in various aspects of journalism especially on investigation in order to ensure that Daily Times continues to maintain its reputation of a medium that publishes accurate news and not sensation.

He stated that accurate data survey, collection and analysis would go a long way in addressing developmental issues in the country.

“We need research, knowledge and data analysts to report factual information for developmental issues in the country,” the Minister stated.

While noting that many developmental issues and planning were not based on the right data, Fashola encouraged the media house to invest in strong data collection and employ data analysts in order to have a more credible and informed news materials.

Accordingly, the Minister implored the media to fund investigative journalism and to always confirm the authenticity of their reports, so that they could properly advise government on policies and to change the negative mindset of the people.

On the need for the media to have a strong and credible data base, Fashola listed online polls, university campuses and international sites as parts of the areas where reporters can gather their data.

On a question bothering on building collapse in the country, Fashola listed error of design; construction mistake or abuse; malpractice, improper soil test and abuse of law and order, as majorly factors responsible and enjoined the professional bodies in the sector to live up to expectation by sanctioning erring builders.

The Minister of State, Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, also blamed the activities of quacks in the building industry as responsible for building collapses. He pointed out that the purpose of any building, residential or commercial must always be stated at the onset before getting approval.

He explained that building for schools, disco halls and residential houses are completely different in design and structures, and whatever goes wrong should be the responsibility of the structural engineers who must ensure the building stands.

Earlier while introducing the purpose of their visit, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Folio Communications Plc, Aliu Akoshile, said the new management was building Daily Times for tomorrow’s audience and has therefore activated all digital platforms necessary for the paper to take its pride of place in the media industry in Nigeria.

He said the management is prepared to partner with government to disseminate accurate information about its activities and developmental strides to the people as well as get the peoples’ feedback to government.

Akoshile said the new management of Daily Times under his leadership had re-positioned the medium which brought the paper higher in the global ranking.

Apart from the Minister of State, Works and Housing, others who joined Fashola to welcome Folio Communications team include Hakeem Bello, Special Adviser, Communications, to the Hon. Minister and Salisu B. Haiba, Assistant Director Press, in the Ministry while those that accompanied Akoshile include Abdulrahaman Balogun, General Manager, Business Development, Bonaventure Melah, General Manager, Publications/Managing Editor, and Gbenga Adeosun, Head, Marketing.