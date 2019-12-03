Former Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Peter Abel Diah who resigned on Sunday night, has stated that his decision was for the interest of the state.

While congratulating the new speaker, Joseph Albasu Alkinjoh, and all newly elected officers of the Assembly, in a statement, he appreciated Governor Darius Ishaku for the good working relationship they had when he served as the House of Assembly Speaker.

The statement which was signed by his Chief of Staff, Evang. Philip Munlip, reads, ”Hon. Peter Abel Diah heartily congratulates the new Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Joseph Albasu Kunini and the Principal Officers on their election and inauguration.

“He further wishes to express his profound appreciation to the Executive Governor of Taraba State Arch. Darius Dickson Ishaku for the good working relations they had while he served as Speaker of the House of Assembly.

“Hon Peter Abel Diah also wishes to appreciate all the members of the Taraba State House of Assembly who resolutely stood by him during his trying period and to Tarabans in general, for their massive show of love and support via the many phone calls and text messages.

“He remains committed to the peaceful coexistence of Taraba State and, by his resignation, has accordingly placed the interest of Taraba State above anything else.”